DeKalb Commissioner Michelle Long Spears speaks at the Brookhaven City Council meeting in June 2023.

The application for Toco Hills neighbors to annex into the city of Brookhaven was withdrawn on July 19, but questions remain about what happens next.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said on behalf of the Board of Commissioners, he was pleased the applicant withdrew.

“This decision will promote transparency and protect the due-process rights of DeKalb residents,” said Thurmond.

“DeKalb County officials and employees continue to review the application package and are taking appropriate and necessary action to ensure that the documents XYZ,” District 2 DeKalb Commissioner Michelle Long Spears wrote in a newsletter.

Brookhaven City Council voted to accept the application withdrawal at a July 25 meeting. No public hearing was held for the application.

Concerned residents spoke instead during the meeting’s public comment period. One letter was read in favor of annexation from a Toco Hills resident who wants better city services, street paving and sidewalks.

Longtime Brookhaven resident Ronnie Mayer said, “We don’t need to be in Toco Hills. We don’t even need to be across I-85.”

Mayoral candidate Lauren Kiefer asked how much the city has spent on annexation efforts and whether Brookhaven is investigating claims of fraudulent signatures on the application.

A Brookhaven official later told Rough Draft the city paid Rosetta Stone Communications $273,500 to help with the annexation application. The city is “still evaluating all [of our] options” when it comes to taking action against Rosetta Stone.

“How would this annexation benefit us as a community, and how will this affect us financially? If the county declines to put this on the November ballot will the city attempt to have a similar referendum placed on a future ballot?” Kiefer asked.

City Council members, who typically do not speak during public comment, did not respond to commenters.

There is no pending legal action between DeKalb and Brookhaven over the annexation, Brennan said.