Brookhaven’s Emergency Management is urging residents to watch for flash flooding with severe weather systems coming this evening. It is time to make a plan of action if the water begins to rise, the agency said.

North Fork Peachtree Creek is already at five feet, according to emergency management officials, and Atlanta is expecting between 2-3 inches of rain during a 12-hour period.

Flash floods occur suddenly and usually within hours of excessive heavy rainfall, becoming raging torrents of water, ripping through neighborhoods, streets, valleys, etc., sweeping away whatever is in their path, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents can sign up for Brookhaven Alerts to watch for flood warnings, issued when dangerous flash flooding is happening or will happen soon.

The National Weather Service suggests flood safety rules:

· During periods of heavy rains, remain alert. Stay away from flood-prone areas such as stream beds, drainage ditches, and culverts.

· Move to higher ground if flooding threatens your area.

· Never drive your car into water of unknown depth. Most flash flood deaths occur when people drive their vehicles into flood waters.

· If your vehicle stalls, abandon it immediately and seek higher ground. Flood water may rise quickly, cover the vehicle, and sweep it away.

· Stay out of flooded areas. The water may still be rising and very swift. A rapidly flowing stream can sweep you off your feet and sweep your vehicle downstream.

· Children should play in or around flowing water during a flood.

· Water can run off streets and parking lots rapidly, causing natural and man-made drainage systems to overflow.