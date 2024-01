WSB-TV reports that a man was stabbed to death on the northbound platform of the Five Points MARTA station this morning.

MARTA officials told WSB that its officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at the Downtown station at 8 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed on the northbound platform. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed to WSB that there is a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.