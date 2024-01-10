A Fulton County Jail inmate was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive during security rounds early Wednesday morning.

Jail staff performed lifesaving measures on Michael Anthony Holland, 36, in an attempt to revive him until advanced medical staff arrived, according to a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office press release. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Holland had been arrested by the East Point Police Department on May 4, 2023. The charges were aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer when engaged in official duty, and three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence. He was booked at the Rice Street Jail and was held since then on a $55,000 bond, the release said.

A death investigation will be conducted by the Atlanta Police Department. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Holland.

In October 2023, Georgia senators announced they would investigate the Fulton County Jail, after 10 inmates died in custody of the Sheriff’s Office, nine of them at the jail.

The Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice is also investigating conditions at the jail.