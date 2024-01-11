The Jan. 15 Limited Edition Dinner Series at Punk Foodie @ Ponce will showcase three chefs bringing a killer, creative menu of dumplings from across Asia.

Lino Yi from TKO in EAV will bring Korean dumplings including Beef Dumpling Soup (떡만두국) and Fried Vegan Kimchi Dumplings.

Taiwanese pop-up Mighty Hans, powered by Chef Fu-Mao, will be firing up pan fried Pork Buns (餡餅) and Spicy Wontons (红油抄手).

Finally, Dave Mouche, Southern Belle’s sous chef and the force behind the Jackalope pop-up, will be slinging fusion Everything Bagel Smoked Dumplings as well as Pineapple Fried Rice.

Pick up will be available from the stall at Ponce City Market between 5 and 8:30 p.m. Plenty of dine-in seating will be available and there will be beer specials at Umbrella Bar.

Given the limited supply and high demand of the special items featured on Monday nights at the Punk Foodie @ Ponce stall, ordering ahead is highly encouraged as these popular chefs regularly sell out of these specially curated dishes.