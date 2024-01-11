If you find yourself struggling to keep up this Dry January, Le Bilboquet has you covered.

This Peach Blood Orange Sparkler mocktail recipe comes from the bar at this French bistro, but isn’t the only mocktail you can sip on during the month. There’s also a Blueberry Lemon mocktail and a Pineapple Cinnamon Sparkler, both topped off with sparkling water to give you that bubbly feeling.

For your next soirée, try this drink on for size. Keep scrolling for the full recipe.

Le Bilboquet Peach Blood Orange Sparkler Mocktail

Le Bilboquet Peach Blood Orange Sparkler Mocktail Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 oz Peach Puree

0.5 oz Blood Orange Shrub

0.75 oz Demerara Simple Syrup

1 oz Lemon Juice

Top with sparkling water

Directions: