If you find yourself struggling to keep up this Dry January, Le Bilboquet has you covered.
This Peach Blood Orange Sparkler mocktail recipe comes from the bar at this French bistro, but isn’t the only mocktail you can sip on during the month. There’s also a Blueberry Lemon mocktail and a Pineapple Cinnamon Sparkler, both topped off with sparkling water to give you that bubbly feeling.
For your next soirée, try this drink on for size. Keep scrolling for the full recipe.
Le Bilboquet Peach Blood Orange Sparkler Mocktail Recipe:
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Peach Puree
- 0.5 oz Blood Orange Shrub
- 0.75 oz Demerara Simple Syrup
- 1 oz Lemon Juice
- Top with sparkling water
Directions:
- Begin with the lusciousness of peach puree, add the tangy kick of blood orange shrub and sweeten the deal with demerara simple syrup.
- Squeeze in some zesty lemon juice for a bright twist.
- Finish it off by topping this vibrant concoction with sparkling water.