Samwitch’s 7 Layer Country Captain Crunchwrap Superb at Halfway Crooks.

The low-down on underground dining this week for greater Atlanta–ITP and OTP.

What a week for pop ups. Long Snake’s residency is coming to an end, two Miller Union chefs start Samwitch at Halfway Crooks, Tortuga y Chango reopens its kitchen to pop ups, Bryan Furman BBQ reboots at The Chop Shop, and Punk Foodie @ Ponce is really showing off this weekend with Sugar Loaf, Soupbelly, and Ruki’s Ethiopian.

To see all 100+ events for the week, check our pop-up finder web app (beta) where you can filter to see the below (and more) recommendations.

Sugar Loaf, Soupbelly, and Ruki’s and More Chefs at Punk Foodie @ Ponce on Saturday-Friday – ITP – O4W

Saturdays don’t get much better than this. @Sugarloafatl coming in hot with a large menu with tons of tasty options like multiple biscuit breakfast sandwiches, @secretpintbbq sausages, liege waffles, smashburgers, kim-cheese grilled cheese, cookies, oatmeal cream pies, miso milk tea rice krispie treats, and more. Sunday is Chinese brunch with the ever-popular @soupbelly_atl and dinner with @rukiskitchenatl’s Ethiopian. @Chefamandahardee’s Gourmet Soups and @jackalopeatl x @tko_thekorean1 x @itsmightyhans Dumpling Night pre-orders are going fast.

Long Snake at Georgia Beer Garden on Every Thursday-Saturday – ITP – Edgewood

You have 1 month to ensure you’ve eaten your fill of @longsnakeatl as their residency at @gabeergarden comes to a close the week of Valentine’s Day. Fun events and exciting menus planned to celebrate their time in Edgewood. No plans for the future as of yet. 6pm-12am.

Mascogo Tacos at Tortuga y Chango on Thursdays-Sundays – ITP – Decatur

Chef Craig Headspeth of @mascogotacos moves into a residency at @tortugaychango. Menu features tacos filled with marinated grilled nopales (cactus), al pastor, and confit crispy pork shoulder. The flavors and ingredients he uses are not unlike those once served at Tortuga y Chango before the closure. Headspeth is adding habanero marinated grilled chicken and carne picante and street food mash-ups like Frito-queles. The bar is also back serving cocktails made with mezcal and agave spirits and offering mezcal pours from small producers. Thursdays and Fridays 5-10pm, Saturdays 11am-9pm, and Sundays 11am-7pm.

Samwitch at Halfway Crooks on Friday – ITP – Summerhill

Chefs Mykel Burkhart and Tyler Oliver (both formerly of the multiple James Beard and a Michelin Service Award winning Miller Union) are kicking off a sandwich pop-up called @samwitchshop at @halfwaycrooksbeer’s biergarten starting this Friday. The menu looks incredible overall and one special dish stands out among the rest: The 7 Layer Country Captain Crunchwrap Superb. Country Captain is a dish that is widely considered the genesis of modern fusion cuisine dating back to the early 1900’s. An Anglo-Indian amalgamation used by English sailors introduced to spices in India that commonly popped up in US east coast port cities such as Savannah and Charleston, this bastardization gets turned on its head and flipped back around on its tushie as a nod to the benevolent overlords of Taco Bell with 7 delectable layers griddled inside of a flour tortilla with raita (a seasoned yogurt) for dipping.

Don Carne at SOS Tiki Bar on Every Wednesday-Saturday – ITP – Decatur

Taco king @don_carne444 coming at you with a long residency at @sostikibar. Catch Chef Troy and his creative takes on tacos for the next 6 months. Watch his instagram for specials.

Bryan Furman BBQ x Rising Son at The Chop Shop on Saturday – ITP – Edgewood

Award winning Pit Master @bryanfurmanbbq and @rising.son are coming together for a very special event at @chop_shop_atl doing rib slabs and plates. It’s hard to beat a man that just won’t quit, and Bryan Furman is that man. From bad luck with restaurant fires to B’s Cracklin BBQ to the BBQ counter at Murder Kroger, he can’t stop won’t stop. 12pm-3pm.

The Plate Sale at Portrait Coffee on Sunday – ITP – Historic West End

@Theplatesale kicks off the first Sunday Service at @portraitcoffee to focus on breaking bread with neighbors and kicking back over good food and friendship. 1065 Ralph David Abernathy 30310. 10am-2pm.

The Zero Co. x Elemental Spirits Co. x Tio Luchos at Tio Luchos on Wednesday – ITP – Poncey Highlands

@Tioluchos has crafted a 4-course paired dinner with curated wines and welcome cocktails and mocktails. @Zerocoatl with the non-alcoholic and @elementalspirits.co with the full octane fun. Whether you’re doing dry January or not you will enjoy all this event has to offer. 6:30pm-close.

ABOUT PUNK FOODIE

Punk Foodie is an Atlanta pop-up restaurant curator and storytelling platform that amplifies and cultivates the city's thriving underground and independent food scene.