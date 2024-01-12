Ron Shakir (HAFC)

Housing Authority of Fulton County member Ron Shakir was removed from the board after complaints of sexual harassment and unprofessionalism.

The Fulton County Commission voted Jan. 10 to remove Shakir, who had been on the housing authority board for a year.

The vote came after an executive session during which the commissioners discussed Shakir’s actions. Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, whose appointment put him on the board, made the motion to remove Shakir from the housing authority.

A request by Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. to approve a resolution that would dissolve the entire housing authority was taken off the agenda after Shakir was removed from the board.

Arrington’s resolution to dissolve the board contained complaints made to the county commission by eight housing authority members, staff, and attorneys on Nov 15.



Those complaints included allegations that Shakir sexually harassed staff, disrupted meetings to the point they had to be canceled or stopped and security had to be hired, and he was aggressive and unprofessional at a professional conference.

Afte the meeting, Abdur-Rahman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she would renominate East Point Mayor Ernestine Pittman to fill the vacant seat. If approved, Pittman will serve out the rest of Shakir’s term, which ends in July 2027.