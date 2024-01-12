From left, First Lady Marty Kemp, Gov. Brian Kemp, former governor Nathan Deal, Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta, Sen. Sonya Halpern, and Speaker of the House John Burns at the ribbon-cutting. (Photo by Keith Pepper)

The new 42-story, 976-room Signia by Hilton Atlanta – the city’s largest hotel in 40 years – officially opened on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting attended by state and local officials.

The hotel is owned by Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA) and forms part of the authority’s “Championship Campus,” which includes Georgia World Congress Center, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Centennial Olympic Park.

Built on the repurposed foundation of the Georgia Dome, the hotel features eight food and beverage experiences (including three full-service restaurants); a spa, beauty bar, rooftop pool and fitness center; more than 100,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, including the largest hotel ballroom in Georgia; a grand outdoor event deck and lawn; and Club Signia.

The 42-story Signia by Hilton. (Photo by Keith Pepper)

“Signia by Hilton offers the world’s best meetings and events, a vibrant atmosphere, exceptional amenities and personalized service catered to the needs of today’s global traveler,” said Chris Nassetta, president and CEO of Hilton, said in a press release. “We are excited to introduce this brand to our extensive portfolio in Atlanta, a dynamic destination that continues to play an important role in Hilton’s growth, and are proud of the positive impact this hotel will have on the community through local job creation partnerships and incremental convention and leisure business.”

“Signia by Hilton Atlanta complements our vision for a compact and connected campus featuring a package of facilities unrivaled in any city in the United States,” said Frank Poe, executive director of Georgia World Congress Center Authority. “More importantly, it is a cornerstone of a strategy centered on aligning GWCCA with the evolving needs of its customers while putting Atlanta on the shortlist for the most prestigious live events the industry has to offer.”

The hotel was developed by Boston-based Drew Company, with Gensler as the architect and interior designer, and a joint venture between Skanska and SG Contracting as the general contractor.

Read more about Signia by Hilton at Stories.Hilton.com.