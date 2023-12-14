A rendering of the Highball restaurant and bar at Signia by Hilton Atlanta.

The upcoming Signia by Hilton Atlanta project has announced new food and beverage concepts that will accompany the hotel.

The Signia, a 976-room hotel that is billed as Atlanta’s largest Downtown, ground-up hotel development project in 40 years, is expected to debut in January. According to a press release, the development will also include three full-service restaurants and three bars.

The culinary offerings include Capolinea, an Italian-inspired kitchen; Nest on Four, an upscale sports bar; Homespun, a Southern breakfast destination; and Highball, a pool bar featuring craft cocktails and Southern picnic favorites.

“Our diverse and sophisticated culinary offerings from chef-driven concepts to stylish bars at Signia by Hilton Atlanta, spearheaded by our incredibly talented team, will deliver an unmatched experience in Atlanta,” said Teri Agosta, general manager of the Signia by Hilton Atlanta, in the release. “Whether guests are dining with us for a big game, seeking a best-in-class breakfast for an executive gathering, or indulging in an authentic Italian dinner, Signia by Hilton Atlanta will offer a variety of options to please every palate.”

Capolinea is led by Executive Sous Chef Jeuel Ortiz and is located on the fourth floor of the hotel. Nest on Four is an elevated sports bar overlooking Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena led by Chef Andreas Mueller. Homespun and Highball are also overseen by Mueller.

Owned by the Georgia World Congress Center Authority, Signia will offer direct access to the Georgia World Congress Center via a pedestrian walkway. The hotel’s culinary team includes Director of Food and Beverage Jacob Linzey, Executive Chef Christian Quiñones, and Executive Pastry Chef Daniella Lea Rada. The Signia’s beverage and wine programs are led by Director of Beverage Evan Sewell and Sommelier Marvella Castañeda.