If you want Mercedes-Benz Stadium, State Farm Arena, the World Congress Center and Centennial Yards just outside your door, you’ll want to make a reservation at the new Signia by Hilton Atlanta hotel.

The city’s largest Downtown ground-up hotel development project in 40 years is now accepting reservations for stays beginning March 15, 2024.

Owned by Georgia World Congress Center Authority, the new 976-room hotel will offer direct access to the Georgia World Congress Center via a pedestrian walkway and easy access to the neighboring sports and entertainment arenas.

“With six signature food and beverage experiences and elements that pay homage to the destination, Signia by Hilton Atlanta is sure to become an icon in the southeast,” said hotel general manager Teri Agosta in a press release. “As we prepare to open our doors, we look forward to being a part of this community and showcasing our reliable and friendly hospitality to guests and locals alike.”

The hotel is built on the repurposed foundation of the Georgia Dome and at 453-feet-high is redefining the skyline as the tallest building on the Westside.

Guests and locals will enjoy the hotel’s six signature food and beverage experiences, including an Italian-inspired kitchen, an upscale sports pub, an all-day dining restaurant featuring Southern cuisine, and a pool bar featuring craft cocktails and Southern picnic favorites. Additional hotel amenities will include a spa, beauty bar and fitness center with yoga stations, Peloton bikes and more.

When it opens next year, the hotel will host corporate events, board meetings, galas, weddings and more. Offering more than 100,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, the property boasts the largest hotel ballroom in Georgia, an outdoor event deck and an outdoor event lawn, as well as three boardrooms.

To make a reservation for Signia by Hilton Atlanta, visit Hilton.com.