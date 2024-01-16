The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the stabbing death of a man on Monday morning in Downtown Atlanta.

According to the report, officers responded to 584 Marietta St. just before 10 a.m. on Jan. 15. in reference to a person stabbed. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a stab wound.

Grady EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the male deceased. Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation continues.