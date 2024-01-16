Bianca Kiovanni, the creator of Simplicity Beverage Company, was honored by the Atlanta Hawks and UPS.

The Atlanta Hawks and UPS, the team’s official delivery and Atlanta-based logistics partner, announced the launch of ‘Lift the 404’ Delivered by UPS. During five games this season, the Hawks will wear their Fly City Edition uniforms and in partnership with UPS, recognize five minority-owned businesses that embody the spirit of hard work, dedication and grit.

During Monday’s nationally televised game against San Antonio, the Hawks and UPS honored Simplicity Beverage Company and its creator/owner Dr. Bianca Kiovanni as the first recipient of the ‘Lift the 404’ Delivered by UPS. This company was chosen in collaboration with the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs.

Later this season, the Hawks and UPS will recognize the four other local companies including Bunny Hopkins, a family-owned small business that creates USA-made, sustainable children’s toys, and Bespokuture, which offers tailored suits and delivers handcrafted garments and shoes nationwide. During two home games in March, they will shine a light on Red Dress Boutique, a women’s clothing store, and ECOMPSACES, a local business founded by Maïré Bavarday-Rosa which helps entrepreneurs in the e-commerce space growing their online store.

“To ‘Lift the 404’ means that your business cares deeply about having a positive impact on Atlanta and its people,” the Hawks’ Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity, Inclusion and People Officer Camye Mackey said in a press release. “We believe that each of these five businesses have continued to show how vital it is for Atlantans to use their passion to make a greater impact on the city. We are proud to have an opportunity to recognize Simplicity Beverage Company, Bunny Hopkins, Bespokuture, Red Dress Boutique, and ECOMPSACES for all of Atlanta to enjoy.”

Simplicity Beverage Company is an Atlanta-based company that offers non-alcoholic, vegan, gluten-free, iced teas and lemonades. They were named a finalist at BevNET Live’s Showdown in December 2021.

“I am honored to the Hawks and UPS for choosing Simplicity Beverage Company, my Atlanta home-grown business as a Lift the 404 Honoree,” said Simplicity Beverage’s Kiovanni said in the release. “I am pleased to cheer on the home team at State Farm Arena on this historic Martin Luther King Day. Go Hawks!”

In addition to the recognition, each honoree will receive a grant of $5,000 towards their business on behalf of UPS, two tickets to a Hawks game, and a custom-framed Hawks 2023-24 Nike NBA Fly City Edition jersey. At each game where a small business is recognized, they will also have the special opportunity to serve as Co-Captains, an experience where they meet with the referees, Hawks, and opposing team captains at center court before the game begins.

“UPS is proud to call Atlanta home, and nothing is more important than delivering for our hometown community,” said Chris Byrne, UPS President of Marketing Strategy and Brand. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Hawks on the ‘Lift the 404’ Delivered by UPS program, helping to elevate and level the playing field for diverse-owned businesses. Congratulations to our five diverse-owned small business honorees.”

Through the sponsorship of professional and community organizations and programs like UPS Proudly Unstoppable and UPS Ignite, UPS has supported the growth of more than four million diverse-owned businesses, and The UPS Foundation has provided nearly $3M to support diverse-owned, small and medium-sized businesses. In 2022, UPS and the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE) unveiled the UPS Logistics Launchpad – a logistics hub for Black entrepreneurs in Atlanta that provides them with the resources to launch, scale, and grow their businesses.