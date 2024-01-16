Courtesy National Weather Service Atlanta.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

A wind chill advisory is now in effect and will continue until 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Jan. 17. While the temperature is expected to be around 15 degrees overnight, the wind chill could be at -5 in some areas, according to local meteorologists.

Despite the chill, Atlanta Public Schools and DeKalb County Schools said they would open on a normal schedule on Wednesday. City Schools of Decatur has announced it will operate on a two-hour delayed schedule for Wednesday.

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul shared during Tuesday night’s city council meeting that the city was opening its building at Heritage Park as a warming shelter. He said the city was contacting homeless people to share that the building at 6110 Blue Stone Road would be open. Paul said that anyone without heat should contact the city and they would arrange to get them to that facility for the night.

“We won’t want anybody to suffer from the cold tonight because it’s going to be a very, very bitter night,” he said.

The City of Atlanta has opened a warming center at Central Park Recreation Center, 400 Merritts Ave. NE. The center will be open through Thursday morning. Transportation will be provided from the Gateway Center (275 Pryor St. SW), with return transportation upon deactivation.

Temperatures in metro Atlanta dipped below freezing just before 9 a.m. after light rain moved out. Officials are warning motorists to watch for ice on bridges and overpasses.

Monday, Jan. 15

Atlanta Public Schools and DeKalb County Schools have canceled classes for Tuesday, Jan. 16, ahead of a blast of winter weather.

City Schools of Decatur will hold virtual classes for students on Tuesday.



Fulton County Schools’ students already have Tuesday off as part of a scheduled professional development day for staff. All district personnel had a two-hour delay in their report time. Teachers and staff with virtual professional development sessions will work remotely.

Cherokee, Cobb, Gilmer, Marietta and Paulding have also called off classes due to potential icy conditions.

City of Atlanta non-essential operations will have a delayed opening of at least until 11 a.m. on Tuesday. If weather conditions change significantly, the city will inform the public of operations as soon as possible. Essential employees will report as directed by their departments.

The overnight low is expected to be around 15 degrees, but the wind chill will make it feel much colder, according to WSB-TV.

Fulton County is now part of a winter weather advisory that could bring a light wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.