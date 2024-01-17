The next Dunwoody City Council meeting will be held at Dunwoody High School (Photo: City of Dunwoody)

For the first time in its 15 years of existence, the Dunwoody City Council will hold a routine council meeting on the road.

The Jan. 22 meeting will be held in the auditorium at Dunwoody High School at 6 p.m., according to a release from the city.

City spokesperson Jennifer Boettcher said other than retreats, council meetings have always been held at city hall.

“In our first on-the-road experience, we want to make it easier for nearby residents to attend and participate,” Dunwoody City Council Member Catherine Lautenbacher said.“The (high school’s) Youth City Council is making this happen by being an integral part of the planning and execution.”

Youth City Council, which started in 2016, is open to DHS students in any grade. Students meet monthly with city leaders – like the mayor, council members, and department heads – to ask questions and provide feedback. At the end of the school year, the group is invited to a special pre-meeting dinner with the council.

Mayor Lynn Deutsch has met separately with the Youth City Council, most recently last November

“With Monday’s meeting, we hope to encourage high school students to be involved with their local government,” Valentina Cloitre, co-president of Youth City Council said in the city’s statement. “Our day-to-day life is most impacted by our local government, so we believe that even though most high school students cannot vote yet, it is important to get them involved early. Through projects like this, students are encouraged to use their voice to inspire positive changes in our community.”

Mike Berry, the club sponsor, who also teaches social studies at the school, said he sees this event as an opportunity for the group to “grow up to be informed and engaged citizens.”

“I hope our students take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about and become more connected to our local government.”

The Dunwoody High School Air Force JROTC will present the colors during the meeting. While all Dunwoody City Council meetings are open to the public, members of the Youth City Council are using social media and flyers to encourage additional participation and awareness.

The council’s agenda has not yet been published on the city’s website, but it is expected that the group will take up several items that were discussed at the last meeting, including approving a five-year contract with Flock Safety to provide the city with license plate reader services.