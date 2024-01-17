Innova Solutions purchased 1455 Lincoln Parkway, a 186,000-square-foot building for an undisclosed price. {Photo: Parmenter Realty Partners)

Innova Solutions, a global technology firm, has purchased a 186,000-square-foot building in the Perimeter area and intends to move its corporate headquarters from Duluth, according to an announcement by CBRE, which represented the buyer in the deal.

Innova bought the building, 1455 Lincoln Parkway, for an undisclosed price, according the release.

The company plans to occupy the top two floors of the building, totaling approximately 50,010 square feet. The property was sold by Florida-based Parmenter Realty Partners, who had owned the building since 2015. Jay O’Meara, Nima Ghomghani and Paul Holmes of CBRE represented Innova in acquiring 1455 Lincoln.

Founded in 1998, Innova Solutions and its subsidiaries employ more than 50,000 people worldwide, with annual revenues approaching $3 billion.

According to Innova’s website, the company has approximately 300 corporate staff members in metro Atlanta and will move its headquarters from Duluth to the new building.

The Central Perimeter property was built in 1986 and will be 82% leased once Innova Solutions moves in later this year, the CBRE announcement said.