Everybody loves a good tapa. Impress your friends by making this salmon tostada from AltaToro at home.
AltaToro’s tostada de salmon whips together fresh flavors into an unforgettable, crunchy treat. After you try your hand in the kitchen at home, you can head on over to the midtown Latin tapas restaurant to try the other tasty bites AltaToro has to offer, such as croquetas and empanadas.
Keep scrolling for the full recipe.
AltaToro’s Tostada de Salmon Recipe:
Ingredients:
- 1 Small Tostada
- 2 Tablespoons Avocado Mouse
- 2 oz Cured Salmon
- 1 ½ Teaspoon Black Bean Pure
- 1 Tablespoon Crema Fresca
- 1/8 Tablespoon Sesame Seeds
- 4 Pieces Pickled Onions
- ½ Teaspoon Salmon Roe
- ¼ Salsa Macha
- 1 Tablespoon Micro Cilantro
Directions:
- Mezcal Cured Salmon: Set the salmon fillet(s) in a glass or ceramic baking dish. Brush the fish all over with 1/4 cup of mezcal, then cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
- Place ¼ tablespoon avocado mouse on the middle of a small plate
- Spread remaining avocado mouse on tostada
- Twist each slice of cured salmon and place in 4 corners of tostada
- Place black bean pure in center
- Place one drop of crema on each salmon
- Place salmon roe on top of beans
- Place one pickled onion on each salmon
- Sprinkle sesame seeds
- Finish with micro cilantro and salsa macha