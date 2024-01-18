Everybody loves a good tapa. Impress your friends by making this salmon tostada from AltaToro at home.

AltaToro’s tostada de salmon whips together fresh flavors into an unforgettable, crunchy treat. After you try your hand in the kitchen at home, you can head on over to the midtown Latin tapas restaurant to try the other tasty bites AltaToro has to offer, such as croquetas and empanadas.

Keep scrolling for the full recipe.

AltaToro’s Tostada de Salmon (Photo via AltaToro).

AltaToro’s Tostada de Salmon Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 Small Tostada

2 Tablespoons Avocado Mouse

2 oz Cured Salmon

1 ½ Teaspoon Black Bean Pure

1 Tablespoon Crema Fresca

1/8 Tablespoon Sesame Seeds

4 Pieces Pickled Onions

½ Teaspoon Salmon Roe

¼ Salsa Macha

1 Tablespoon Micro Cilantro

Directions: