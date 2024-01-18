Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Oranges, grapefruit, apples, cauliflower, broccoli, sweet potatoes, various pumpkins and gourds like candy roaster, butternut, pumpkin, and acorn squash, sunchokes, garlic, lettuces, bok choy, ginger, turmeric, carrots, turnips, radishes, arugula, kale, collards, cabbages, radicchio, microgreens, gourmet mushrooms like oyster and lion’s mane, herbs, breads, jams, pastries, GF treats, eggs, beef, pork, chicken, duck, shrimp, smoked trout and salmon, pecans, honey, teas, apple cider, cocktail mixers, ghee, cooking oils, vinegars, hot sauce, pastas, spice blends, nut butters, various flower bouquets.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Winter Salad from Community Farmers Markets (Photo via CMF)

Winter Salad Recipe:

Ingredients:

Mixed chicories

Meyer lemons

Satsumas

Delicata squash (& seeds)

Fresh ginger

Toasted sesame oil

Nama shoyu

Date syrup

Salt & pepper

Directions:

Begin by roasting your delicata squash until tender. You can roast the seeds separately in a cast iron in the oven, or you can prepare both the squash and the seeds stovetop. Salt and season well – this will give the bowl its savory, salty weight. To dress it all up, mix equal parts Meyer lemon juice and satsuma juice into a small bowl (this is your acid – feel free to sub a vinegar of your choice). Whisk in freshly grated ginger, a splash of nama shoyu, a healthy touch of toasted sesame oil, and as much date syrup as you prefer. Because we’re dealing with bitter greens and acidic citrus, don’t be afraid of the sweetness – it’ll help balance things out. Toss all ingredients together and top with slices of satsuma and roasted squash seeds. If you’re a sesame fan, you might add some tahini to the dressing for an extra punch and creaminess. The radicchio and other bitter greens can be cooked, but the chef prefers them raw – the acid from your citrus and the fat from the toasted sesame oil and seeds will help even everything out, especially if you allow the dressed salad to sit for a moment before you enjoy. Enjoy!

Lunar Year Dumplings from Community Farmers Markets (Photo via CMF).

Lunar Year Dumplings Recipe:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup each of chopped broccoli, carrots, and collards

1/2 cup chopped purple cabbage

1/4 cup chopped spring onions, separated by the green and white parts

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

2 tsp tamari soy sauce

2 tsp rice vinegar

2 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp salt

Large rice paper wrappers

Oil to pan fry

Directions:

In a large pan add the broccoli, carrots, collards, cabbage, white part of the green onions, with the tamari, vinegar, sesame oil, and salt. Cook the filling mixture until the colors have brightened and the vegetables retain a slight crisp. Remove the pan from the heat and set to the side. To make fill the wrappers, fill a large bowl with slightly warmed water and submerge the rice paper- you’ll only want to do them one at a time dipping then filling before wetting another wrapper as they can become quickly soft and unworkable. Once the entire wrap has been wet remove it from the water and place it on a small towel. Fold the wrapper in half, add a tablespoon of filling in the center, then close all four corners of the wrap around the filling to close. One you have a few dumplings ready to be cooked lay them in a hot pan, with a small amount of oil to cover the bottom, making sure not to crowd the pan so that the dumplings do not touch each other. Cover and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side until the translucent wrapper becomes slightly opaque and browned. Serve warm with a sauce if desired. These were served with a simple dressing made with the remaining green parts of the green onion, chopped cilantro, and equal parts soy sauce, vinegar, and oil – just enough to cover the herbs.

You can also find the recipes for Winter Salad and Lunar Year Dumplings on Community Farmers Markets’ Instagram.