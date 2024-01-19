In a significant move for interstate travel, the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) announced that Peach Pass customers can now access E-ZPass tolling facilities in 10 additional states, bringing the total to 18.

The most recent expansion comes following the initial partnership between the two toll collection systems that was established last fall.

As a result of the expansion, Peach Pass users can now effortlessly travel on E-ZPass toll roads in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Minnesota and Delaware.

To access the roads, all residents need is a Peach Pass account and transponder, which can be opened online.

Jannine Miller, executive director at SRTA, emphasized the benefits of this endeavor for Peach Pass members planning to travel in the future.

“As customers plan their business travel and road trip options in the new year, they will now have the convenience of using their Peach Pass transponder seamlessly to pay tolls in our partnering states,” said Jannine Miller, executive director at SRTA. “This partnership helps us expand toll access for Peach Pass users in more states than ever before.”