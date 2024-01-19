Holocaust survivor Ilse Reiner, center, participated with students during her visit to Paul Duke STEM High School in daffodil planting as part of The Daffodil Project that was arranged by Temple Emanu-El. (Courtesy Temple Emanu-El)

Sandy Springs’ Temple Emanu-El is using daffodils to teach lessons that counter antisemitism in Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, and Gwinnett schools.

The Reform Jewish congregation is bringing the worldwide movement The Daffodil Project to local schools, according to a Temple Emanu-El press release. The Atlanta-based organization uses the imagery of daffodils to remind others how Jews were forced to wear the Star of David on their clothing during the Holocaust. Daffodils have bloomed into a metaphor in those efforts against antisemitism and to allay suffering in today’s humanitarian crises.

Andrea Videlefsky founded The Daffodil Project in 2010 with aspirations for a worldwide living Holocaust memorial. The goal is to plant 1.5 million daffodils in memory of the children who perished in the Holocaust.

So far, more than 960,000 daffodils have been planted in 571 locations around the world.

Temple Emanu-El is one of its 465 global partners, which include synagogues, churches, schools from elementary to universities, city parks, and botanical gardens, its committee leader Lori Bohrer said. She said the congregation’s goal is to combat antisemitism and spread the message of tolerance through the daffodils as they represent a poignant hope for the future.

“It’s our commitment to bring the Daffodil Project to at least five new schools each year,” Bohrer said. “This past fall, we held several daffodil planting events at Mt. Vernon Middle School, Paul Duke STEM High School with survivor Ilse Reiner, Johns Creek High School, Hightower Trail Middle School, Peachtree Middle School, and North Springs High School.”

The committee makes the initial contact with the schools, which takes time and involves relationship building. Bohrer said their work is made possible – and meaningful – by committee members Jessica Goldberg, Gerri Penn, Patty Lipsey, Beth Liess, Jeff Jacobson, and congregants Julie Mokotoff, Wendy Frank, Stephen Blick, and Beth Blick.