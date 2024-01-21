The nearly century-old Onion Dome atop the Fox Theatre. (Courtesy Fox Theatre)

Restoration on the Fox Theatre’s “Onion Dome,” which has been a part of the Midtown venue since it opened in 2029, is now complete.

Crafted by the local firm of Marye, Alger and Vinour, the dome, along with its two smaller counterparts, was designed to welcome guests at the Fox’s original main entrance on Kimball Street, which is now Ponce de Leon Avenue. The domes reflect the theatre’s unique architectural style, encompassing Middle Eastern designs such as pointed arches, minarets, and elaborate tiles.

“The rejuvenated Onion Dome not only reinforces the Fox Theatre’s structural integrity but also boosts its cultural prominence,” said Rachel Bomeli, Fox Theatre’s Vice President of Facility Operations, in a press release. “This project is a testament to our commitment to preserving this magnificent theatre, blending routine maintenance with specialized conservation of original materials and modern technology.”

This renovation is a component of the Fox Theatre’s “Road to 100” initiative, aiming to prepare the theatre for its centennial while accommodating annual upkeep alongside a larger project to preserve the integrity of its numerous rooftops.

Both practicality and aesthetics drove the refurbishment and relighting of the dome:

The aged, leaking roof beneath posed a risk to the structure and functionality of the space underneath.

The extensive restoration involved replacing the roof and the dome’s inner floor, protecting the building from water damage.

Equally important was the project’s visual aspect. New lighting was installed at the Dome’s base to boost its evening allure and provide customizable color options for various events, holidays and significant dates.

The restoration has notably enhanced the dome’s visual impact, which is especially evident upon closer inspection. In previous paint jobs, certain areas overlapped different hues, resulting in a blurred effect around the edges of the dome’s cross-shaped insets. Historical photographs revealed that this was not the original look.

For the 2022-2023 refurbishment, the painters adhered to the same two-color scheme but reinstated sharp, distinct edges around decorative features for a striking design impact.

In terms of lighting, the project went beyond external enhancements. A new overhead light was installed at the apex of the dome’s ceiling, brightly illuminating its interior. This addition makes the space more inviting and improves visibility for staff to monitor the dome’s copper exterior, iron framework, and newly installed flooring more effectively.

The restoration, spanning from Aug. 2022 to Feb.2023, was executed with precision and expert collaboration.