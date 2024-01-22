Dexter Scott King (Courtesy The King Center)

Dexter Scott King, the youngest son and the third child of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, died today after a battle with prostate cancer. He was 62.

“He transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu”, his wife Leah Weber King said in a statement released by The King Center. “He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might.”

His sister Rev. Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center stated “words cannot express the heart break I feel from losing another sibling. I’m praying for strength to get through this very difficult time.”

His brother Martin Luther King, III added ‘‘the sudden shock is devastating. It is hard to have the right words at a moment like this. We ask for your prayers at this time for the entire King family“.

Born in Atlanta on Jan. 30, 1961, he was named after Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama, where his father served his first pastorate. Dexter King was the second-born son of Dr. & Mrs. King and was only seven years old when his father was assassinated in Memphis in 1968.

Like his father, he grew up in Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where his grandfather served as pastor. He was a graduate of Frederick Douglas High School, where he played football and participated in many other school organizations. He then followed his father’s footsteps to Morehouse College.

Dexter King devoted his life to the perpetuation of his father’s legacy and the protection of the intellectual property his father left behind. At the time of his death, Dexter served as both chairman of The King Center and president of the King Estate.

His uncanny resemblance to his father led him to portray MLK Jr. in the 2002 television movie “The Rosa Parks Story.”

Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement:

“I stand with Atlanta and so many worldwide in grieving the loss of Dexter Scott King. His profound and unwavering love for his family positioned him as a guardian of his father and mother’s legacies. Dexter held various titles—Morehouse Man, humanitarian, Civil Rights activist, and even actor. However, above all, he was a devoted family man. My heartfelt sympathies go out to his wife Leah Weber King, Dr. Bernice King, Martin Luther King III, their entire extended family, and all who knew and loved him.”

The Atlanta City Council also issued a joint statement after the passing of Dexter King:

“Dexter Scott King’s life and contributions will leave a lasting impact on the legacy of the King family and the broader struggle for equality and justice. We express our sincere condolences to his wife Leah Weber King, Martin Luther King III, Dr. Bernice King, the King Center, and all who cherished him. His contributions to civil rights and his role as a member of Atlanta’s beloved family will leave an indelible mark on our society. His memory will be a source of inspiration and may those in mourning find solace and comfort at this difficult time.”

A memorial service will be announced at a later time.