Goodwill of North Georgia announced that it has engaged in a multi-year partnership with the College Park Skyhawks.

The Skyhawks are the official NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks. The team plays their home games in College Park at Gateway Center Arena, a state-of-the-art 3,500-seat venue.

As part of the partnership, the Skyhawks’ home arena will host a total of three Goodwill Mobile Donation days — on Jan. 27, Feb. 10, and March 3.

During these days, fans and community members can drop off items for donation before the Skyhawks games, with donors receiving tickets to future games as a way of showing appreciation.

Additionally, Goodwill will be setting up its mobile career center inside the basketball venue, where attendees can learn about the organization’s job training programs.

“The alliance with Goodwill of North Georgia is more than a partnership; it’s a powerful statement about our dedication to the communities we serve,” said Janice Koon, the Atlanta Hawks vice president of NBA G League and 2K League Operations.

“The Skyhawks are excited to offer Gateway Center Arena as a venue for Goodwill’s Mobile Donation Center, providing our fans and community members a convenient way to support local workforce development. We believe that together with Goodwill, we can make a significant, positive impact on the lives of many, reinforcing our shared vision of community development and economic empowerment.”

The collaborative effort marks the first time that the College Park Skyhawks and Goodwill of North Georgia have partnered together.

According to a release, the aim of the partnership is to leverage the Skyhawks fanbase and Goodwill patrons in an effort to increase donations “that enhance and grow local job and career training resources.”

“Our partnership with the College Park Skyhawks is an important piece in our mission to empower communities through sustainable workforce development resources,” said Keith Parker, CEO of Goodwill of North Georgia.

“By combining Goodwill’s commitment to job training and career opportunities with the Skyhawks’ dynamic presence and fanbase, we’re creating a unique synergy. This collaboration not only promotes the spirit of giving but also amplifies our impact in providing essential services and training to those in need.”