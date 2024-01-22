Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business is set to launch a revamped Flexible MBA program in fall 2024.

The redesign, which Robinson developed in collaboration with industry partners, aims to better equip students for leadership roles in tech-driven workplaces.

Among the updates to the part-time MBA program include a more streamlined curriculum, in which total credit hours are reduced from 54 to 42, shortening the time that it takes for students to complete it.

Other program augmentations include the addition of two immersive experiences — one that focuses on skill development and team-building activities, while the other is a capstone course and case competition that challenges students to solve real client issues — as well as an expanded career services team.

The case competition included in the capstone course was originally piloted in the fall of 2023 as part of a partnership between GSU and Equifax (credit bureau).

“Hosting programs like the capstone pilot with GSU allows Equifax to be a partner in fueling the leaders of tomorrow,” said Antonio Beniamin, senior vice president and chief strategy officer of Equifax. “We are committed to supporting educational initiatives like GSU’s Flexible MBA program that can expose students to new industries, build new skills, and provide hands-on experience.”

According to U.S. News & World Report, Robinson’s Flexible MBA is ranked 27th in the U.S. among all part-time MBA programs and 17th among public universities.

With its updated program, Robinson College hopes to better prepare its students for an evolving industry landscape.

“Our MBA has long been among the nation’s most innovative and respected programs because it continuously evolves to anticipate and meet emerging needs,” Richard Phillips, dean of the Robinson College.

“Employers seek individuals with an innovative mindset, excellent collaborative skills, and the ability to tackle complex problems. Our updated curriculum is designed to meet and exceed those expectations.”