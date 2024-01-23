A rendering of Off Leash. Credit: Vickers Design Group / Off Leash Dog Park

Fetch Park will soon have some competition when two locations of a similar dog park and socializing spot open in Alpharetta and Decatur later this year.

Called Off Leash, the Alpharetta location of the dog park and dining complex opens on South Main Street this summer, followed by Decatur on East Trinity Place in the fall.

Off Leash will feature an indoor restaurant with a full bar, an outdoor patio, and a partially covered private dog park with trained pet supervisors called “dogtenders.” Expect an assortment of appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, and salads from the restaurant paired with beer, wine, and cocktails from the bar. Off Leash will also serve a variety of food options for dogs.

Credit: Off Leash

Both day passes and memberships to Off Leash will be available for purchase. All dogs entering the park must be spayed or neutered and fully vaccinated for HPP, Bordetella, Rabies, and Leptospirosis with documented proof of vaccination. While dogtenders will keep an eye on pets in the park, owners are responsible for knowing the location of their dogs at all times.

The downtown Alpharetta location takes over the property once home to a Rite Aid drug store at the corner of South Main and Old Milton Parkway. Off Leash in Decatur will transform an empty parking lot and former dry cleaning business across from Kimball House within walking distance of the city’s historic town square.

Off Leash joins another fancy dog park in the works for the Edgewood neighborhood in Atlanta. According to Urbanize Atlanta, Skiptown opens this summer on Arizona Avenue near Dead End Drinks. Billed as “Disneyland for dogs”, Skiptown will include a full bar serving cocktails and beer and host local food trucks.