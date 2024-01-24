MARTA police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred this morning outside the Five Points station in Downtown Atlanta.

According to WSB, the incident happened around 11 a.m. on Peachtree Street when officers responded to a man wielding a knife at the bus shelter area of the station.

According to MARTA officials, the man stabbed two people then charged at the responding officer and stabbed him in the hand. The officer fired his weapon twice striking the suspect.

The suspect and both stabbing victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The MARTA police officer received stitches in his hand.

As per policy, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate the officer-involved shooting.