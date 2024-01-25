A 55+ community development proposal is going back to the drawing board after Ashford Green Ventures modified the plan to convert 14 acres of an old office park into hundreds of senior living units.

Located at I-285 and Ashford Dunwoody Road, the Brookhaven Planning Commission had recommended approval of the plan on Jan. 3. Now, city staff is asking the applicant to start afresh.

There is no proposed change in density, said Brookhaven Community Development Director Linda Abaray, but Ashford Green Ventures is planning to move a building on the site. The city has not received a copy of the new proposal.

On behalf of the developer, attorney Den Webb told Brookhaven Planning commissioners Jan. 3 that due to declining office space demand, Ashford Green tenancy is in the 50 to 60% range.

Planning commissioners pushed the project through to the city council, where it stalled at the Jan. 23 meeting.

Brookhaven is requiring the applicant to hold a public meeting and to return to the planning commission on April 3. If approved, the proposal could come back to the city council on April 25.