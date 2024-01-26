Chairman Robb Pitts

The Fulton County Commission approved a 5 percent cost of living adjustment for its employees and increased its starting wage for full-time employees.

The commissioners approved a new minimum salary of $38,000, or $18.27 per hour, during its Jan. 24 meeting.

With the new starting wage and the accompanying adjustment to its pay scale, the commissioners implemented an updated pay plan based on the second phase of The Segal Company market compensation survey.

The resolution approved by the commissioners said that the county recognized that inflation over the last several years has led to rising costs of basic expenses such as food, childcare, transportation, and shelter. It said the county wants to retain its workforce and minimize the loss of employees due to stagnant compensation that fails to take into account the cost of living increases.

Grant funds will be used when possible to pay the cost of living adjustment (COLA) for eligible employees whose positions also are funded by grants.

Constitutional officers and those individuals in elected positions will not receive a COLA payment. Employees whose salaries are paid by the state also will not receive the 5 percent payment.