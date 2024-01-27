The historic core of our beloved city is a place where the pulse of progress and rhythm of resilience beat in harmony. Nestled within the heart of our vibrant metropolis, it’s a location where steel and concrete ascend towards the sky, representing the buoyant spirit of a community achieving unprecedented heights.

A.J. Robinson

The air in Downtown Atlanta is charged with a palpable, invigorating energy—a lively current that crackles with the promise of new beginnings and exciting possibilities. Meanwhile, the essence of our city’s rich, complex history is deeply woven into its urban fabric. Each brick, each street, and each building are silent storytellers, recounting the tales of years gone by. Every day, we add new chapters to this continuing narrative, constructing a future that respects and builds upon the foundations of our past.

Central Atlanta Progress (CAP) and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID) are at the helm of this journey, steering the city center towards a brighter future. Downtown Atlanta, under our guidance, continues its transformation from a 9-to-5 hub for office workers into a vibrant neighborhood teeming with life. Now, it’s becoming a diverse community buzzing with residents and students, brimming with a unique blend of entertainment and art, and blossoming as the intersection of culture and trade.

Since we created it in 2017, the Downtown Master Plan has served as the guiding compass in CAP & ADID’s work. This comprehensive blueprint sketches out our ambitious vision for the future, encompassing all facets of Downtown life—from housing and economic development to transportation, the arts, and beyond. The Master Plan imagines a resilient community with safe, bustling streets; healthy, lively citizens; and vibrant, welcoming public spaces.

Launch of the MLK Jr. Drive protected bike lane.

These concerted efforts aim to elevate the Downtown experience to new heights. They aim to transform our urban landscape with verdant greenery and enhance our public spaces. We’re committed to better accessibility and fostering an energetic, vibrant community.

Downtown is a place for everyone. With its historic charm and modern vibrancy, the only thing more impressive than its skyline is its bright and promising future.

Read more coverage of Downtown Atlanta here.