There’s no lack of recent developments in Downtown Atlanta, with the new Signia by Hilton Atlanta being one of the most noticeable. This 40-floor hotel boasts 975 rooms with unparalleled access to the Georgia World Congress Center and stunning views of Downtown’s skyline. Not far from the new hotel, two construction cranes rise above the Centennial Yards development, showing the first signs of the Gulch’s new hotel and apartment tower, while the Carrie Steele Logan Bridge showcases South Downtown’s walkability. The bridge connects the neighborhood to Castleberry Hill to the west, where 129 housing units have been added right next to the Mercedez-Benz Stadium.

Further south, The Melody at 184 Forsyth Street will soon help transition people experiencing homelessness into permanent housing while giving them easy access to services and public transit.

2 Peachtree

Meanwhile, 2 Peachtree—with its 41 stories and almost 900,000 square feet of floorspace—is set to be one of the nation’s largest office tower conversions to affordable housing. Just blocks away, the recently completed Legacy at Centennial added 800 student residents right next to a stop on the Atlanta Streetcar.

Woodruff Park underwent a recent redesign to make it more open and inviting, with new pathways and clear lines of sight. Historic Sweet Auburn recently saw the completion of Thrive Sweet Auburn, which provides housing and employment to those in need. Plans to renovate the Price Hall Masons Lodge, Odd Fellows Tower, and Front Porch are also in place.

Woodruff Park renovations (All photos via Central Atlanta Progress)

To the north, the development of the Civic Center site is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to add even more housing units. With unmatched transit access and the area’s superior walkability, Downtown’s number of residents will only continue to grow. And those residents can look forward to 14 acres of greenspace once the Stitch is complete. This massive project will repair the divide between Downtown and Midtown by covering the freeway and creating new spaces for development and community. And last but not least, Courtland Street’s new sidewalk and beautified streetscape make it safer for both pedestrians and drivers.

From towering high-rises to bike lanes and pathways, Downtown continues to become more vibrant and livable every day. To learn more about recent investments in our city center, visit AtlantaDowntown.com/Investment.

