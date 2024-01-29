Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District continue our work to restore the urban canopy as part of the Downtown Urban Tree Planting Plan. Alongside Trees Atlanta and the City of Atlanta, we commemorated the initiative with a ceremonial tree planting with Mayor Andre Dickens near Underground Atlanta and Five Points MARTA Station, further solidifying our vision for a greener, more beautiful city.

Courtland St. sidewalk improvements

In the spirit of offering more transit options, CAP and ADID has committed to investing over $15 million over the next three years in transportation and public space improvements, aiming to reduce traffic congestion and dependency on automobiles.

Two key projects were recently completed through strong partnerships between CAP and ADID, ATLDOT, and local stakeholders. The first was the much-needed expansion of the sidewalks on Courtland Street between Renaissance Parkway and Currier Street. This project has drastically improved the walkability of this car-dominated road, making it safer and more accessible for everyone.

Ceremonial tree planting at Underground Atlanta

The second project was the creation of a new protected bicycle lane on M.L. King Jr. Drive. Spanning five blocks from Forsyth Street to Capitol Avenue, this lane provides dedicated space for cyclists, contributing to slower vehicle speeds and ultimately, safer streets for everyone. Downtown is on its way to becoming more pedestrian and bicycle-friendly with ongoing initiatives such as the South Downtown Transportation Plan, the Sweet Auburn Community Infrastructure Project, and the planned installation of further bike lanes. Through these efforts, we invite everyone to stroll, spin, and discover the beauty of a safer, more accessible city center.