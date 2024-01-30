Police Chief Billy Grogan (Photo: City of Dunwoody)

A petition circulating on change.org is asking the Georgia House of Representatives to re-evaluate a resolution honoring Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan, who is retiring from the force in June.

More than 300 people have signed the petition as of Monday afternoon, which was organized by a person only identified as “Audit D.”

“The passage of House Resolution 781, honoring Dunwoody Police Chief William ‘Billy’ Grogan as ‘a person of unquestioned integrity’ raises significant local and national concerns,” the petition said. “This accolade starkly contrasts the testimonies and experiences of numerous whistleblowers from within the Dunwoody Police Department, who have highlighted and spoken out against misconduct under Chief Grogan’s leadership amounting to 30+ media articles in less than three years.”

The petition said evidence of “the widespread, documented issues” can be found by doing a Google search on “Dunwoody police corruption.”

The resolution, which was introduced by State Reps. J Collins (R-71), Bill Hitchens (R-161) Chuck Elfstration (R-104), Clint Crowe (R-118), Kenneth Vance (R-133), says Grogan deserves the honor for his “care, courage and selfless dedication” throughout his 43-year law enforcement career.

Grogan’s retirement, which was announced by Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton earlier this month, is effective June 1. He’s been the city’s only police chief since the department opened in 2009.

“Chief Grogan started the Dunwoody Police Department from scratch and built one of the top law enforcement agencies in the state and nation,” Linton said. “I’m grateful for the high standards he set and the leadership and commitment he showed every day. I will miss Chief Grogan professionally and personally, but I’m confident that he has set the department on a course for continued excellence.”

Grogan has participated in a variety of community programs including Coffee with a Cop, Polar Plunge, National Night Out, and Read Across America. He has served in leadership roles with various non-profit organizations including I Care Atlanta, Special Olympics Georgia, and Convoy of Care.

Grogan began his law enforcement career in 1981 with the Marietta Police Department, where he rose to the rank of deputy chief. He was named police chief for the newly formed city of Dunwoody in 2008 and has remained at the helm ever since.

In 2023, he was named Outstanding Chief of the Year by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.

Grogan’s tenure was marked by many successes but has also seen controversy regarding his handling of allegations that one of his top officers, Lt. Fidel Espinoza, demanded nude photos and sexual favors in exchange for lucrative off-duty jobs.

Several officers, including former officers Austin Handle and Brian Bolden, who were dismissed for alleged job-related offenses, are pursuing litigation against the city. Another former officer, Bryan Castellanos, has filed a lawsuit against Espinoza, who resigned in 2020 after the claims surfaced.

The petition, in particular, accuses Grogan of ignoring allegations of misconduct and corruption in the department, undermining whistleblower efforts, eroding public trust, and contradicting accountability efforts.

“The language of House Resolution 781, praising Chief Billy Grogan’s integrity and dedication, directly contradicts the documented allegations and experiences of those who have courageously come forward to report ethical breaches and abuses of power,” the petition said.

It also calls for a re-evaluation of the resolution, an acknowledgement of public concern, and the establishment of an “open and honest dialogue on police accountability and the role of whistleblower in maintaining the integrity of law enforcement.”

Rough Draft has reached out to Collins, Crowe, Elfstation, and Vance for a comment regarding the petition.