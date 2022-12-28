A new rendering of Signal House. (Courtesy Jamestown) A rendering of the view from a Signal House terrace. Signal House under construction adjacent to Ponce City Market and the BeltLine.

Real estate investment firm Jamestown will begin leasing its new Ponce City Market-adjacent apartment building designed for active adults aged 55+ in the first quarter of 2023.

The 21-story building, Signal House, sandwiched between the PCM building at the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail is expected to be ready for move-in in the third quarter of the year, according to a press release.

The 162-unit building will provide a “digitally integrated living experience,” including an app that will allow residents to book services like housekeeping, plant watering, dry cleaning, food delivery, dining reservations, massage and personal trainer appointments.

Along with a daytime concierge and onsite lifestyle director, amenities will include a pool terrace with a shaded grotto lounge and outdoor shower, a multipurpose fitness room with connected outdoor fitness space for group classes and private instruction, wellness rooms for personal treatments, an intimate clubhouse lounge and a dining room complete with a full commercial chef’s kitchen and connected outdoor seating.

Common spaces in the building will also include a rooftop terrace with outdoor grilling, dining and lounging spaces, and community garden plots. The building will feature direct access to the BeltLine, bicycle storage, a pet washroom with grooming tubs, tenant storage spaces, and a flex workspace with conferencing and presentation capabilities.

Signal House will also feature 3,300 square feet of BeltLine-fronting retail space and is part of Ponce City Market’s next phase.