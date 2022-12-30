Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta

The city of Atlanta is putting it on for New Year’s this year. Whether you are looking for family fun or a night of celebration, the city has you covered. Check out this compilation of New Year’s events to help round out your plans:

Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta

After a pandemic hiatus, the Peach Drop returns to Underground Atlanta with Jermaine Dupri & Friends, Da Brat, Jagged Edge and YoungBloodZ, plus Drivin n Cryin, Blanco Brown, and emceed by Ryan Cameron. The music is set to begin at 6 p.m. and the historic peach dropping at midnight.

Chick-fil-a College Football Hall of Fame

If you’re Downtown for the Peach Bowl match-up between the Dawgs and Buckeyes, the College Football Hall of Fame is open on New Year’s Eve from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Get tickets and more details here.

World of Coca-Cola

The Downtown museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day to get the history and a taste of Atlanta’s most treasured beverage. Tickets and details here.

New Year’s Eve at Illuminarium

Head to Poncey-Highland to watch the Peach Bowl on the largest screens in Atlanta and party it up in an immersive nightlife escape! Enjoy beverages and an all-night buffet, watch the Peach Drop, celebrate with a midnight champagne toast, and dance the night away to a live DJ. Tickets and details can be found here.

New Years at Butcher & Brew

Butcher & Brew will offer $20 beer buckets, $14 beer flights, a live DJ set to spin today’s top 40 and Funk beginning at 9 p.m. Complimentary sliders, fries and champagne will be avaliable after 9 p.m. For more information, call (678) 585-3344.

Noon Year’s Eve on the roof at Ponce City Market

The Roof’s annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration is taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Skyline Park will host an all-ages, family-friendly celebration as guests countdown to Noon. All-access tickets include admission and gameplay for $25 for all ages and are available online here or at the door. Ice skating can be added day-of for an additional $10 and is based on availability.

Aziza’s five-course New Year’s Eve dinner

Executive chef Raul Dominguez will serve a five-course menu, including a glass of bubbly, for the special evening. Highlights on the $125 prix fixe menu include:

Hummus with duck confit

Dates, herbs & tahini

Tabbouleh with arugula beets

Labneh, mint and walnuts

Leg of Lamb with rice, apricots, almonds, carrots and turnips

For dessert, guests can opt for spiced honey with honey mousse, cranberry curd, gingerbread cake and pear sorbet or chocolate passionfruit cake with passion fruit cremeux, ginger gel and raspberry sorbet. Dining room reservations are available here.

Le Bilboquet’s New Year’s Eve prix fixe menu

Le Bilboquet will offer a special prix fixe menu on New Year’s Eve. Ring in the new year while indulging in dishes such as scallop tartar and beetroot with horseradish sauce, toast melba and micro herbs; homemade foie gras terrine with vanilla red wine apple jam.

The evening will include two seatings – the first from 5 to 6:45 p.m. for $95 per person and the second from 9 to 11 p.m. for $150 per person.

Le Bilboquet will stay open until midnight with a live band. Reservations are required and can be made on OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at 404-869-9944. View the full New Years Eve menu here.

New Year’s Eve at Le Colonial

The Buckhead Village eatery will offer a three-course prix fixe menu featuring favorites like the pan seared chicken dumplings with scallions, ginger and black vinegar sauce. The NYE menu will be available for $95 per person – reservations are required and can be made via OpenTable.

Le Colonial will serve lunch on New Years Eve from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner beginning at 5 p.m.. The restaurant’s lounge will be open until 1a.m.

Hampton + Hudson’s Lucky brunch

Lucky Brunch will be serving up their regular brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along with staples like collard greens and black eyed peas, to bring good fortune and luck in the new year.

Atrium’s New Year’s Eve Pink Tie Affair Party

Atrium’s twist on a traditional black tie celebration, the Pink Tie Affair Party welcomes guests to join the Ponce City Market restaurant for dinner and enjoy live sets from DJ Aurielle Sayeh, polaroid takeaways and drink specials as they ring in the New Year. Reservations are available here.

Hampton + Hudson’s NYE Party

This year, Hampton + Hudson is throwing a New York, New York themed celebration to ring in the New Year. DJ Xperience will spin tunes, and the $20 entry fee gets attendees two drink tickets, bites and NYE party favors. Drink specials will be flowing, and festivity will be all around. Pre-sale tickets will be available here.

NYE Live! Vegas Night at Live! At The Battery

Celebrate Vegas-style with a New Year’s Live! celebration. The party will feature:

Casino games

Entertainers including an Elvis impersonator, showgirls and a magician

Confetti cannons

A midnight champagne toast as attendees watch the Times Square ball drop

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available here.

Atlanta Wine Festival’s New Year’s Eve at City Winery Atlanta

Wine-lovers are invited to kick off 2023 at City Winery Atlanta for an all-inclusive party hosted by Atlanta Wine Festivals. The evening will feature live music from Davis and the Love and DJ Qtip on the main stage. Tickets are available here.

Lazy Betty New Year’s Eve Tasting Menu

Lazy Betty will offer guests a special eight-course tasting menu featuring ultra-luxe ingredients like wagyu, truffles and caviar, plus a complimentary champagne toast to ring in the New Year. Reservations can be made online here.

Fado’s Irish Pub Irish New Year’s Eve Celebration

This popular sports bar is ringing in the new year with a complimentary champagne toast at 7 p.m. The party will rage on through the Peach Bowl at 8 p.m. all the way until midnight.

New Year’s Eve Celebration at Gypsy Kitchen

Gypsy Kitchen will be serving up it’s classic dinner menu. At 10 p.m., a DJ will get the party started and they’ll be a champagne toast at midnight.

“Da Bomb” New Year’s 90s Dance Party at Distillery of Modern Art

Dance into 2023 during “Da Bomb” New Year’s 90s Dance Party at Distillery of Modern Art in Chamblee on Saturday from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. DJ Majestic will provide the soundtrack for the lively bash including New Jack Swing, 90s pop music, and alternative rock hits. As revelers celebrate the last hours of 2022 they can sip on signature craft cocktails, enjoy tasty bar snacks, and welcome the new year with a complimentary toast at midnight. Tickets are $75 for ages 21 and up and include two cocktails made with Distillery of Modern Art’s growing repertoire of handcrafted spirits, snacks, and a complimentary toast. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://distilleryofmodernart.com.