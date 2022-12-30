APD homicide investigators are investigating the shooting death of an off-duty sheriff’s deputy reported early in the morning on Dec. 29.

Atlanta Police Homicide investigators are working on a case of an off-duty Fulton Sheriff’s deputy’s shooting death early on the morning of Dec. 29.

Officers were dispatched at 4:30 a.m. to a person shot call at Bolton and Peyton Roads in northwest Atlanta, the APD said in a news release. When they arrived on the scene, they found an adult male in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that had crashed.

The victim was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators said it was unclear if the victim was shot before or after the crash.

The deputy was identified as James Thomas, 24, from Mississippi who was assigned to the Grady Memorial Hospital Detention unit, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported.

James Thomas (Courtesy Fulton County Sheriff’s Department)

During a Thursday afternoon press conference, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said the deputy had been with the sheriff’s office for less than a year, WSB-TV reported.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

The shooting death remains under investigation and details on the incident are subject to change.