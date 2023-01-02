The Dine Like a Local program runs for three months starting on Jan. 2. (Visit Sandy Springs)

Visit Sandy Springs, announced the launch of its Dine Like a Local program that enables diners to track their dining experiences and gives them chances to win prizes for participation.

The program runs from Jan. 2 through March 31 in Sandy Springs, the city’s marketing organization announced in a news release.

“Our goal was to create a fun way for residents and visitors alike to explore the delicious and diverse culinary offerings of Sandy Springs while also supporting our vibrant restaurant community, and this was the perfect opportunity to do that,” said Jennifer Cruce, executive director at Visit Sandy Springs.

Residents or visitors can sign up for the free digital passport program online at VisitSandySprings.com/DineLikeALocal. The passport features 21 local restaurants and showcases the best of Sandy Springs dining in an easy, convenient way, she said. The passport also features a bucket list of two to three signature dish recommendations from each participating restaurant.

Throughout Dine Like a Local, participating diners can earn points by checking into restaurants, and can spend those points on entries into the following giveaways from Visit Sandy Springs:

Tier 1: Bi-Weekly Giveaways (Costs 100 points per entry for the pass user)

21 $25 gift cards, one for each participating restaurant, to be randomly awarded to three participants every other week.

Tier 2: Monthly Giveaways (Costs 200 points per entry for the pass user)

Three prizes each valued at roughly $150, to be randomly awarded to one participant each month.

Tier 3: Grand Prize Giveaway (Costs 300 points per entry for the pass user)

One grand prize valued at roughly $400, to be randomly awarded at the end of the campaign to one participant.

Sandy Springs has more than 100 locally owned restaurants. A few of the restaurants participating in the Dine Like a Local program include The Select Restaurant + Bar, il Giallo Osteria & Bar, Battle and Brew, and The General Muir. For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Participants who sign up will provide their name, e-mail address and mobile phone number. A link is then sent to their mobile phone, which opens the passport and directs the user to add the passport icon to their home screen, where they can access it at any time.