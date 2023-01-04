Brookhaven’s new city hall complex will be adjacent to the Brookhaven/Oglethorpe MARTA station. (File)

The city of Brookhaven is asking residents to participate in an online survey to help shape the future of the new city hall. Public input on architecture, dining, art and other community features will guide Brookhaven City Council’s decisions.

“I strongly encourage residents to get involved in this process,” said Mayor John Ernst. “This building is for the community and should stand for Brookhaven for decades to come and will represent the city in a physical form. This is your chance to tell the architect what you think Brookhaven looks like.”

The survey is available until the end of January.

In June 2022, City Council members approved a ground lease to build the new City Hall at the Brookhaven/Oglethorpe MARTA station. Brookhaven currently rents a facility at 4362 Peachtree Road NE to conduct city business.

An initial planning budget was $60 million, said Burke Brennan, Brookhaven director of communications and public engagement. The City Council has not decided on the permanent City Hall budget as the building character design is not complete, Brennan added.

The City Hall project will be funded through Brookhaven’s Special Services District. Break ground is expected in September.

The City Centre Master plan calls for creating a vibrant corridor along Peachtree Road, building a new City Hall location, increasing traffic efficiency and pedestrian and cyclist accessibility and beautifying the area.

“This is a pivotal achievement as the City of Brookhaven celebrates its 10th year of cityhood in 2022. Brookhaven will create a transit-supportive, walkable, active City Hall synonymous with Brookhaven as a forward-thinking city,” said District 1 Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tempore Linley Jones.

Brookhaven City Hall stands to be one of few city halls located at public transit stations.

“MARTA is excited to partner with Brookhaven to establish a transit-supportive City Hall, one of only a few in this country located at a rail station.This project will inspire future development around the station, increase ridership, and improve pedestrian and bicycle connectivity, and make a powerful statement about the centrality of transit,” said MARTA CEO Collie Greenwood in a press release.