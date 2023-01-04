MARTA’s new office space will be in close proximity to the Lindbergh Center MARTA Station. Credit: Uptown Atlanta

MARTA Capital Programs, Expansion and Innovation (CPEI) Group is officially moving to Uptown Atlanta after signing a new lease agreement this week.

“Uptown’s energetic office environment will play an important role in advancing the Capital Projects Group’s mandate to execute the important work that will improve the lives of many Atlantans,” Mahesh Mani, senior vice president of asset management for Rubenstein, said in a press release.

Uptown Atlanta is a 47-acre mixed-use district that is currently under redevelopment by Rubenstien Partners.

MARTA CPEI signed a new lease agreement with Rubenstein on Jan. 3 for a 130,000-square-foot office space across four floors in Uptown Atlanta.

“We’re pleased to expand our long-standing partnership with MARTA by facilitating the agency’s office space needs,” said Mani.

The CPEI was previously located at 2400 Piedmont Road. The new lease agreement will see 540 division employees relocate.

Credit: Uptown Atlanta

CPEI is a specialized division of MARTA that is responsible for enhancing and replacing current transit infrastructure.

Employees include architects, urban planners, engineers and construction managers.

In their new home, the group will be focused on executing capital projects such as the Clifton Corridor Transit Initiative, which will provide a critical link between Uptown and major surrounding employment and healthcare hubs.

Credit: Uptown Atlanta

The CPEI’s new Uptown Atlanta location will take up a portion of the redevelopment’s one-million-square-feet of Class A office space.

The MARTA division will be joining Skillshot Media, a turnkey esports provider, and restaurants: El Gordo, 26 Thai Kitchen and Bar and Bene Korean, which have already signed on with the redevelopment.

Rubenstein anticipates the redevelopment will be fully complete this fall. For more information, click here.