Rontravius Dawson, left, and Kenya Pierce are wanted by APD for an assault at the Cookout in East Atlanta. (Courtesy APD)

Atlanta Police investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating two suspects involved in an aggravated assault at the Cookout in East Atlanta last month.

According to the report, officers were called to the Cookout at 403 Moreland Ave. on Dec. 10 around 9:15 p.m. in response to an assault. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who was physically choked by a male suspect and stabbed with a knife by a female suspect.

The first suspect, identified as Rontravius Dawson, choked the victim moments before the second suspect, identified as Kenya Pierce, pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in her upper left arm and her stomach, puncturing her intestine.

The victim was rushed to Grady Hospital and survived the incident.

According to police, Dawson was the father of the assault victim’s child and Pierce, who also worked at the Cookout, his new girlfriend.

Anyone with information on the suspects can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.