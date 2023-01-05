The Cohutta Police Department’s officers were destroyed in a fire on Dec. 18, leaving officers with nothing but what was in their vehicles. (CPD Facebook)

Sandy Springs donated ammunition, laptops, stop sticks, and other surplus supplies to the Cohutta, Georgia Police Department after a fire destroyed everything but what officers had in their police vehicles.

Police Chief Ken DeSimone told the Sandy Springs City Council during its meeting on Jan. 3 that the Georgia Association of Police Chiefs put out a message last week for donations of anything from flashlights to handcuffs.

“On Dec. 18 the police department up there in Whitfield County had a suspicious fire that completely destroyed the police headquarters and the court,” he said.

DeSimone said the department went through its surplus property and had a list of things that can be sent to Cohutta, including stop sticks, flashlights, thermal printers, wooden tables, flash drives and laptops.

“One of my oldest and dearest friends was a member of the city council of Cohutta, Georgia, Leo Wally. He also made some pretty good moonshine by the way,” Mayor Rusty Paul said.

The mayor said he was delighted that Sandy Springs was able to help “the fine folks in Cohutta,” which he said was a small town in North Georgia.

The report to the council said that many of the needed items were surplus and/or outdated items or were items that were well stocked and may be parted with.

The donated items included: