Courtesy Girls on the Run. Credit: Photo provided by Girls on the Run

In preparation for its upcoming spring season, the nonprofit organization Girls on the Run is in need of over 100 volunteer coaches to assist in leading teams of participants for its youth developmental program.

The 12-week program that begins on Feb. 6, utilizes physical activity as a method of teaching participants — from grades three to eight — about necessary life skills, building confidence, fostering meaningful connections with others and more, according to Girls on the Run.

Girls on the Run says that volunteer coaches consist of anyone in the community that has a desire to help girls learn, grow, have fun and develop social skills.

“We are so grateful for all our volunteer coaches who help lead our Girls on the Run and Heart & Sole teams each season,” said Evelina Pierce, Program Director at Girls on the Run Georgia, in a press release.

“In a time when our youth are still gaining back the social-emotional skills they once had prior to the pandemic, our dedicated coaches not only serve as positive role models and mentors for their teams, they also help participants believe in themselves, build friendships and experience the power of belonging to a team.”

Over the course of the spring season, the nonprofit says that volunteer coaches will meet with their respective teams twice a week for 90 minutes, utilizing a curriculum that addresses topics like problem solving, community service and more.

The season will end with a celebratory 5K event, which will provide the participants with a physical sense of accomplishment, according to the nonprofit.

Girls on the Run says that volunteer coaches are currently needed at select sites in Atlanta Public Schools; City Schools of Decatur; as well as Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett and White County schools.

Volunteer coaches that apply must be at least 18 years of age and will be required to have a background check completed, along with attending an in-person training session.

For more information about volunteer coaching opportunities with Girls on the Run, or to apply, click here.