Flight Club will stretch across two floors and will feature two bars. Credit: State of Play Hospitality

Flight Club Social Darts will open its fifth U.S. location in West Midtown on Jan. 11. The new venue will allow up to 400 guests to connect and compete in a high-tech game of darts.

The new venue will span two floors in the Star Metals complex, which is located at 1055 Howell Mill Rd, Suite 140.

“We are incredibly thrilled to be in Atlanta,” said Alan Cichon, operator of Flight Club, Atlanta’s new full service bar, restaurant and darts facility.

The new facility revolutionizes the traditional game of darts with automatic scoring and an interface that allows for multiple players and tournament style games.

Digital technology will run multi-player games for groups from six to 400 people at a time.

“It’s a first-of-its-kind concept that brings people together over laughs, incredible food, refreshing cocktails and of course, a bit of friendly competition,” Cichon said.

U.K.-based State of Play Hospitality owns and operates Flight Club. The company currently operates four other U.S. locations, in Chicago, Boston, Houston and Las Vegas. The social darts concept has been active in Europe since 2015.

The new Flight Club Social Darts venue in Atlanta will house two bars, two event spaces and an outdoor patio space. There will be 12 Oches, which are semi-private dart playing areas.

The oches can each host 12 guests at a time. They can also connect for tournament-style games. Guests can participate in a 90-minute dart game for $12.

The venue will have 12 oches, which can host 12 players each. Credit: State of Play Hospitality

At the restaurant, executive chefs will offer a variety of sharable bits, including house-made dips, skewers, sliders and flatbreads.

Renowned mixologist Peter Vestinos has created a drink menu that features a selection of playful, botanical cocktails.

