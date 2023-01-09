Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis received approval last year for a special grand jury to investigate former President Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. The grand jury has completed its work.

The Fulton County special grand jury created last year to investigate former President Donald Trump and his efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results is finished with its duties and has been dissolved, according to a Jan. 9 court order.

The grand jury’s completion of its duties was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested and received approval a year ago for the special grand jury after she said a number of key witnesses had refused to cooperate with the investigation without a subpoena. A special grand jury has the power to subpoena witnesses in the probe.

The grand jury was charged with conducting a criminal investigation into “the facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to possible attempts to disrupt the lawful administration of the 2020 elections in the State of Georgia” and to prepare a report on whether anyone should be prosecuted for such potential crimes.

The special grand jury was impaneled May 2 on an order from Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher. Judge Robert McBurney supervised and assisted the jury.

“The Court thanks the grand jurors for their dedication, professionalism, and significant commitment of time and attention to this important matter. It was no small sacrifice to serve,” McBurney wrote in the Jan. 9 order.

McBurney in the order also scheduled a hearing for Jan. 24 to allow arguments from the D.A.’s office and media on whether the jury’s report should be made public.

The special grand jury questioned many of the state’s top elected officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, Attorney General Chris Carr, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the late House Speaker David Ralston. It also succeeded in getting testimony from several of Trump’s top advisers and confidantes, including his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Mark Meadows, the ex-White House chief of staff.

