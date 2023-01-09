A donation from a former patient is paving the way for a new breast cancer screening clinic in Atlanta.

“We are pleased to be able to offer wide-ranging resources close to home for our patients at the highest risk of developing breast cancer,” said breast surgeon William Barber, M.D.

The Piedmont Atlanta Hospital will open the Helen S. Carlos High Risk Breast Clinic on Jan. 12.

Barber will serve as the new medical director of the clinic. It will offer a first-of-its-kind program for early breast cancer detection.

“For many women, an annual mammogram and breast examination may be adequate to ensure early detection of breast cancer, but for women at high risk because of family history or other factors, a more extensive early detection program is recommended,” said Barber.

The new clinic and program is opening after a generous donation from Helen and Jimmy Carlos. Helen is a former patient of Barber. She received care for stage I breast cancer at Piedmont Atlanta in 2015.

“I was lucky. Not everybody is that lucky,” Helen said. “Jimmy and I are both forever grateful to Piedmont for my successful treatment and not everybody has the means and opportunities we did.”

An advanced practice registered nurse, a nurse navigator and a genetic counselor will staff the new clinic.

Through evaluation and examination, providers will develop a detailed risk assessment and early detection plan based on each woman’s individual risk for breast cancer.

On average, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Some women have a higher than average risk based on family history, genetics or personal medical history. Early detection can improve survival rates by diagnosing cancers when they are most treatable.

The new clinic will be located at 1968 Peachtree Rd NW, Suite 3110 3rd Floor, 77 Building in Atlanta. For more information or to schedule a consultation, click here or call 470-947-6905.