Secoriea Turner

The driver of the car carrying 8-year-old Secoriea Turner when she was shot and killed in 2020 has filed suit against the City of Atlanta and several of its former officials.

According to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Omar Ivery said in the lawsuit that the “defendants did nothing to end the lawlessness” on University Avenue weeks after Rayshard Brooks was killed by a police officer during a DUI arrest in a Wendy’s parking lot.

Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former police Chief Rodney Bryant, former city councilmember Joyce Sheperd and the restaurant owner are all named in the suit, which says all of them failed to keep the area safe after violence erupted in the wake of Brooks’ death.

“But for defendants’ lack of intervening to control or dismantle the nuisance of an armed barricade that obstructed the roads and the violence that surrounded it, Mr. Ivery would not have been injured and Secoriea would still have her life today,” the suit claims.

Ivery was driving the Jeep Cherokee on July 4, 2020 when it came under fire by armed protestors who had set up barricades on University Avenue around the Wendy’s, which had been burned by protestors. Secoriea, a rising third-grader at KIPP Ways Elementary, was a passenger in the backseat when she was struck by a bullet. Her mother was in the front passenger seat.

“During the height of public unrest, Mayor Bottoms, Interim Chief Bryant, Councilmember Sheperd and the city neglected their duty to protect the safety of the public and allowed lawlessness, vigilantism, and violence to erode and disrupt the area surrounding the Wendy’s at 125 University Avenue,” the lawsuit states.

The suit states that Ivery sustained both physical and emotional injuries in the shooting. He has requested a jury trial and unspecified damages.

Julian Conley and Jerrion McKinney have been charged with murder in the case and are awaiting trial in the Fulton County Jail.

Secoriea’s parents filed a pending $16 million lawsuit against the city in 2021.