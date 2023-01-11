It’s going to cost a little more to fill up at the pump starting today as Georgia begins levying its gasoline and diesel tax after a 10-month hiatus.

The state will resume collecting 29.1 cents per gallon of gas and 32.6 cents per gallon of diesel from wholesalers, which will cause retailers to increase prices at the pump.

Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Georgia’s gas early last year to fight high fuel costs as inflation began to soar and extended the suspension seven times.

The cost of gasoline in Georgia had dropped to the lowest in the country at an average of $.281 a gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA. The national average was $3.27 a gallon.

Georgia gas prices peaked at an average of $4.50 a gallon in June 2022.