Photos by Nigel Marson

Since its Broadway opening in April 1996, the rock musical “Rent” has occupied a special place in the hearts of both theatre lovers and rock music fans.

You may know that the Off-Broadway opening earlier that same year was especially inauspicious and laden with much emotion because the show’s creator, Jonathan Larson, died of an aortic aneurysm the night before the opening. Thankfully, he did see the brilliant final dress rehearsal and surely knew that his show, for which he wrote the music, book and lyrics, would be a smash. We “Rent-heads” comfort ourselves with that thought.

I’m very happy to report that Pinch ‘n’ Ouch Theatre is now performing a joyful production of the show – helmed by director Grant McGowen, music director John Williams and choreographer Mikaela Holmes – at 7 Stages in Little Five Points, running through Jan. 21. 7 Stages is an excellent choice: The stage is large and works perfectly, and the audience size (the auditorium seats are raked, so every seat is a good one) is not too big. It makes me think of the New York Theatre Workshop where “Rent” began.

As Larson wrote in his introuction, “‘Rent’ is about a community celebrating life, in the face of death and AIDS, at the turn of the century.” It’s set in New York’s East Village. The plot is loosely based on Puccini’s opera “La Bohème.” One of the last things Mr. Larson said, on the last day of his life, was that “it’s not how long you’re here but what you do while you’re here.”

“We begin” are the first words of the evening spoken by Mark (Layne MacPherson), an aspiring filmmaker, to the audience and his roommate Roger (Grant McGowen), an aspiring singer/songwriter and HIV+ ex-junkie. They live in a dumpy East Village loft and have an illegal wood burning stove. They have burning ambition, too, and they believe “the opposite of war isn’t peace…it’s creation.” Roger dreams of writing one truly great song (“One Song Glory”) to leave behind.

But America isn’t very kind to its struggling artists; only successful ones. As Mark is leaving to help his ex-girlfriend Maureen (Kenedi Deal) with a gig, Mimi (Mikaela Holmes), a lovely downstairs neighbor, shows up asking Roger to “Light My Candle,” as the power has gone out. Mimi and Roger are instantly attracted to each other, with more in common than they know. Mimi hastens “Out Tonight” (a fun, irresistible number) for her gig as a dancer at the Cat Scratch Club.

Meanwhile, former roommate turned mercenary landlord Benny (LeRell Ross) shows up demanding rent money. An old friend Tom Collins (Ian Cole Ingram) has been mugged and is helped by Angel (Alfonso Lora, understudied the night I went by a magnetic Tyrell Ruffin), a street musician whose gentle kindness quite overwhelms Tom; it isn’t long before they’re in love.

The saucy Maureen, by the way, left Mark for Joanne (Vallea E. Woodbury). The East Village has never needed Supreme Court decisions for its denizens to love whomever they choose. Maureen and Joanne’s “Take Me or Leave Me” is an Act II knockout. And have you ever heard “Seasons of Love”?

Everyone convenes at the Life Café for a celebration of the bohemian life of artists (“La Vie Bohème”) – a smashing end for Act I.

The Pinch ‘n’ Ouch cast is scintillating and endearing. In addition to everyone previously mentioned, there are Leo Ebanks, Rachael Simpson, Keenan Green, Nichole Marie Turner, and Sarah Hofaker.

Special kudos to Kimberly Binns’ outstanding projection designs. This is something that even the original Broadway production didn’t have, not in this detail.

“Rent” changed American theatre forever. Lin-Manuel Miranda saw the show at age 17 and was inspired. Later he created “Hamilton.” In the meantime, Pinch ‘n’ Ouch’s “Rent” awaits you at 7 Stages. Don’t miss: “No day but today.”

Get tickets and more information at pnotheatre.org.