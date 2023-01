Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait until September to see Madonna, but you can get details and pre-sale ticket links here. Meantime, here’s what to check out in the coming week.

Weds., Jan. 18

🌟 Amy LaVere and Will Sexton @ Red Clay Foundry

🎤 Chanté Moore @ City Winery



Thurs., Jan. 19

🎭 Noel Miller @ Variety Playhouse

🎹 Fred Hersch and esperanza spalding @ Schwartz Center for Performing Arts

📝 Heather Luttrell @ Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center

🏔 Anya Hinkle and Lynne Hanson @ Red Clay Foundry

💥 Barry Manilow @ State Farm Arena



Fri., Jan. 20

🎵 Crys Matthews @ Red Clay Foundry

👼 Angel Olsen @ The Eastern

🪕 Tinsley Ellis @ City Winery



Sat., Jan. 21

🌞 Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr. @ Rialto Center for the Arts

🎶 Dan Coy Band @ Elsewhere Brewing

💧 Lake Street Dive @ The Eastern

👔 Don Giovanni (opera) @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family And Friends @ Terminal West



Sun., Jan. 22

🎵 Lori Williams @ City Winery



Mon., Jan. 23

🍊 The 502s @ Terminal West



Tues., Jan. 24

🎸 Lo Monaco, Bennett Coleman, and Ned Abernathy @ Centre Stage

🎤 Gone Gone Beyond @ Terminal West