The Jewish Federation is partnering with 30 other organizations and the Secure Community Network (SCN) to launch a new online reporting system.

“Our new online reporting form is one of the many ways that Federation is working to protect the Jewish community along with our partner organizations such as the ADL, the American Jewish Committee and the Jewish Community Relations Council,” said Federation CEO, Eric Robbins.

“Together with the SCN, we urge everyone, and all of our community partners and agencies, to report anything suspicious or concerning so the appropriate action can be taken,” he continued.

SCN is the official safety and security organization for the Jewish community.

The reporting system will serve the public to report threats and suspicious activity related to Jewish organizations or community.

“This is critical to keeping the Jewish community safe,” said SCN CEO Michael Masters. “In a world where threats travel at the speed of social media, this effort enhances our ability to identify trends and incidents across communities and work with security professionals and law enforcement to address them.”

According to SCN, the new system will help ensure timely and accurate response.

Callers can report information anonymously. The 24-hour Duty Desk in SCN’s National Jewish Security Operations Command Center receives the reports.

At the center, a team of intelligence analysts use information-sharing best practices to determine risks and next steps.

If any credible threats exists, law enforcement agencies will become involved.

“Through a coordinated, best practice approach to information sharing, this initiative will help us more effectively and efficiently address threats and issues before they turn to action,” said Masters.

Callers can use the form to report incidents such as:

In-person assaults or threats

Suspicious persons or activity

Property damage or vandalism

Threatening or suspicious phone calls, text messages or social media

Suspicious packages or letters

“This is the first nationally standardized incident reporting effort that ties together local Federation security initiatives and SCN as a national partner, ensuring that wherever someone is, there can be timely, consistent, and accurate reporting of threats, incidents, and suspicious activity,” said Masters.

In the event of an emergency, always call 9-1-1 before resorting to the online reporting system.

For more information, click here. The SCN Duty Desk is available at dutydesk@securecommunitynetwork.org or by calling 844-SCN-DESK.