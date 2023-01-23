The Improv @$$holes production of “Harry Potter.” (Courtesy Village Theatre IG)

Village Theatre, a popular comedy venue located in Atlanta, has announced that it has been forced to relocate from its current location on Decatur Street in Old Fourth Ward after 11 years.

The improv comedy theatre says that the reason that it will be changing locations is because of rising costs, along with various other concerns.

Negotiations with the comedy venue’s new management were initially discussed to remain in the current location, but ultimately no decision was agreed upon, according to Village Theatre.

Village Theatre plans to host its final shows at the Decatur Street location on Feb. 17-18 before it closes up its doors in its current space for good.

While the search for a new space is currently ongoing, Village Theatre says that this new chapter of its life will allow it to go back to its original roots prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the search for a new space, Village Theatre says that its cast members will be offering pop-up comedy performances in venues across Atlanta. In addition, the comedy theatre also says that it will continue to offer various comedy workshops to the community.

“It was time for Village Theatre to consider the viability of the theatre and moving to a new location will inspire and enhance what we offer to Atlanta,” said Mike King, original co-owner and now Board Member of Village Theatre.

“We love making people laugh and a new venue will give us the chance to grow the theatre even more. We look forward to the future of Village Theatre and the new opportunities we will be able to offer the comedy scene.”

Village Theatre was founded in 2008 by co-owners Mike King and Blair Holden, and is one of the longest-running improv comedy theaters in Atlanta.

During its time at its venue on Decatur Street, the comedy theatre has increased its cast to over 120 members, expanded its show schedule to four days a week, provided comedy education through workshops and more.

To help raise funds for the new venue, Village Theatre says it started up a GoFundMe page, which can be found here.

To learn more about Village Theatre, click this link.